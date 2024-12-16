How To Watch Anora, One Of The Best Movies Of 2024, At Home

Just in case you missed one of the very best movies of the year, you're in luck: Sean Baker's critical darling "Anora" is finally coming to VOD.

If the name "Anora" sounds familiar, it's probably because Baker's twisted Cinderella story won the coveted Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, has been racking up rave reviews since it officially got a wide release in October, and scored a number of Golden Globe nomination when those were announced in early December. (At the risk of editorializing, I feel comfortable saying that this movie will be in the Best Picture race when the Oscar nominations are announced early next year.)

With Mikey Madison as the titular Anora — who goes by Ani — and a supporting cast that includes newcomer Mark Eydelshteyn, standout Yura Borisov, and Baker's frequent collaborator Karren Karaguilan (who has appeared in the writer-director's movies throughout the years), "Anora" is a stunning, funny, dark, sexy, broken fairytale that is absolutely worth watching, and if you follow awards season as closely as, say, the folks over here at /Film, you'll absolutely want to add it to your queue. You'll be able to rent or buy "Anora" on major platforms like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video starting December 17, 2024. But before you watch it — what's it about, and what did critics specifically love about this unexpected romantic comedy? (Yes, "Anora" is a romantic comedy.)