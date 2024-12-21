Daniel Craig's Worst Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Is An Arthurian Legend With A Twist

As the title may suggest, "A Kid in King Arthur's Court" was inspired by the Mark Twain classic "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," with the basic premise being the same: What if someone from modern times somehow was able to travel back in time to when the mythological Arthur ruled over England? It's an easy fish-out-of-water premise with a fun twist on classical Arthurian legend stories, and the mid-1990s were a high time for low-budget Disney live-action fare with an easy hook and at least one familiar face. In the summer of 1995, when the film was released, that face wasn't Craig's, but belonged to Thomas Ian Nicholas. Nicholas (at the time) was best known as the lead of the underrated charming baseball comedy "Rookie of the Year," and a few years later, he'd be part of the ensemble of the massively successful "American Pie." Nicholas wound up looking just about as lost in the role of Calvin, the eponymous kid, as the character himself feels in medieval England, but that's nothing compared to two of his co-stars. See, this didn't just serve as one of the earliest roles for Daniel Craig; as the photo above makes clear, his female co-star was future Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

Craig was still a few years away from being an even moderately well-known actor, let alone a worldwide phenomenon in one of the longest-running action franchises ever. Winslet, on the other hand, had co-starred the previous year in the disturbing Peter Jackson thriller "Heavenly Creatures," and only a couple months after this film's release, she co-starred with Emma Thompson in the beloved adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility." But in between, Winslet worked alongside Craig, with the two serving as love interests in a subplot alongside Calvin trying to find his way back to the correct time period. When you think about how wild it is to see not one, but two major British film stars so early in their respective careers, you might wonder how this film hasn't come up more often. Well, it helps that the film has a whopping 5% (yes, five percent) on Rotten Tomatoes. Even when you account for the fact that a film's rating on this aggregation website doesn't automatically mean that's how many critics may love a film, per se ... well, five percent is still mind-bogglingly low.