The Bizarre Children's Movie That Bruce Willis And Julia Roberts Starred In

If you take a look at the reviews collected on Rotten Tomatoes for 2002's "Grand Champion," you'll see a quote from Jeff Strickler's Minneapolis Star Tribune review which reads, "This low-key family drama is so hokey that its title character is named Hokey." That title character is, in fact, a calf who is indeed named Hokey? Why? Well, that would require having to actually see the movie, which unless you want to purchase this ill-fated family film on DVD, is almost impossible. "Grand Champion" has essentially become lost media, but unlike the numerous films only available on VHS that are very much worth watching, this doesn't sound very good at all.

Considering we're in the streaming age, where almost everything ever made is at our fingertips, it should tell you something about how hokey, exactly, "Grand Champion" is that it's not been made available since its modest DVD release. Described on its Amazon product page as "the tale of a spunky young boy named buddy & his prize-winning calf, hokey," who climb the ranks of Texas stock shows to "ultimately win the coveted title of grand champion," "Grand Champion" would have been completely consigned to Hollywood history had it not featured the likes of Bruce Willis and Julia Roberts.

Yes, "Grand Champion," with its 20% critic score based on five reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, includes appearances from two of the biggest stars ever to do it — and at the height of their popularity. How? Why? Does this mean we actually have to watch "Grand Champion?" Allow me to explain.