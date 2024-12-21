Nicole Kidman Regrets Starring In One Tom Cruise Movie

Frigid take: Nicole Kidman is one of the most gifted and flat-out watchable movie stars working today. Now in the 41st year of her film acting career, she has been nominated for five Oscars (with a Best Actress win for "The Hours"), and a staggering 15 Screen Actors Awards (with one win in 2017 for "Big Little Lies"). She feels perfectly at home in any genre, and, at 57 years old, is more prolific than ever thanks to her gleeful embrace of television films and miniseries. Kidman loves to work as much as we love watching her work!

For evidence of her versatility, you can zoom in on pretty much any four-year chunk of her career and be wowed. Take 1995 – 1999 for instance: she went from Caped Crusader love interest in "Batman Forever" (this is not a knock, as I'm not sure she's ever been more beautiful on screen) to Femme Fatale weather woman in "To Die For" to doomed seeker in the costume drama "The Portrait of a Lady" to action heroine in "The Peacemaker" to delightfully unabashed temptress in "Practical Magic" to subtly unsettled wife in "Eyes Wide Shut." That's crazy range.

Has Kidman made missteps? "Bombshell" is one of the worst films of the 21st century, so yes. And she's certainly better in the misfires "The Stepford Wives" and "Bewitched" than either film deserves. But no one can work as consistently as she does and not slip up from time to time. Does Kidman have any regrets? She does, and the one she's singled out before is probably not one you'd expect her to ding.