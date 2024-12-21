The Live Big Bang Theory Audience Went Wild Over This Moment Between Sheldon & Amy

Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, had plenty of ups and downs on "The Big Bang Theory" — and in one particular episode, the reaction from the live studio audience was so wild that Parsons had trouble doing his job. So what scene had the audience hooting and, perhaps, even hollering?

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Parsons, Bialik, and the show's creator Chuck Lorre all weighed in on an infamous scene from the season 6 episode "The Fish Guts Displacement," in which Amy comes down with a nasty cold and Sheldon is forced to take care of her. After Amy convinces the typically touch-averse Sheldon to help her (he even applies Vicks Vaporub to her chest), Amy keeps pretending she's sick to get favors out of Sheldon, at which point he spanks her. Sheldon thinks this is a punishment, but Amy does not.

"I'll never forget the spanking because I couldn't do it without laughing," Parsons recalled in the book, saying that, like Sheldon, he was misled at the moment. "I couldn't do it! And they said, 'Don't worry, we're not going to have your face on camera. It will be on Mayim and her enjoying getting spanked.'" Parsons said that when it came to actually shooting the scene, he found out he was going to be on camera, which infuriated him. "I was spitting nails, I was so mad at these people for putting me on camera," he explained. "And, I couldn't quit laughing, which was only making me more mad because I suddenly couldn't do my job." Parsons struggled to even tell the story without laughing even after all these years.

"Mayim would just go, 'Oh! Oh!' making these sexual, sort of awkward, genius-sounding noises. So between her doing that and the audience reacting, I couldn't hold it together. I felt like the moment could never be as good as it could have been in some ways because I never thought I'd have to do it on camera. It's just stupid looking back, what a weird job."