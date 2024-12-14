Bones' David Boreanaz Tapped Into A 'Terrifying' Headspace For A Season 2 Storyline

Sometimes, actors will tap into their own experiences to improve their work, especially if their character is going through something that they've experienced themselves. Luckily, David Boreanaz, who played FBI agent Seeley Booth on the Fox procedural "Bones," has never — to anyone's knowledge — endured a situation where his real-life child was in danger. Nevertheless, he had to access the emotions he would feel in that situation during a season 2 episode titled "The Man in the Cell." (Boreanaz was, it should be said, very committed to his character; he even carried three specific items in his pocket during his entire tenure as Booth.)

In "Bones: The Official Companion Book" by Paul Ruditis, Boreanaz recalled a moment during "The Man in the Cell" when Booth's son Parker (Ty Panitz) is approached by a dangerous serial killer (though he's left unharmed), and said that he did use his own knowledge as a parent to feel what Booth would feel in the moment. "Being a dad myself and having that kind of connection, I use that in my work a lot," Boreanaz explained, before addressing the specific episode — where a serial killer named Howard Epps (Heath Freeman) approaches Parker in a public space while he's hunting down the team at the Jeffersonian Institute. "It was terrifying," Boreanaz added, admitting that he put himself into a truly frightening mental state for the episode. "But it's part of the process of getting to the truth of the character and how he would feel under those horrifying circumstances."