Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2 Faces One Major Hurdle - But The Creators Have A Fix

"Skeleton Crew" is a delightful show that takes the "Star Wars" franchise to new and exciting places. While it may tell a story that skews a bit younger, it also doesn't shy away from reminding viewers that it takes place in a dark and dangerous galaxy — one filled with pirates.

A big part of what makes "Skeleton Crew" so good is the cast. The show's kid actors are not only good on their own, but they also have great chemistry, making it feel as though they really have known each other for years. Things only get better when Jude Law's Jod enters the picture, as he finds himself constantly exasperated having to deal with a bunch of loud children. As much as the show's central mystery about the planet of At Attin is intriguing, it's the joy of getting to watch these kids go from wide-eyed excitement to absolute terror as they adventure through space that makes "Skeleton Crew" worth checking out. As good as the kids are, however, the fact that they're kids also poses a problem. What if the show gets a second season (or more)? How do you deal with a cast full of actors who are rapidly growing up?

Fortunately, it seems "Skeleton Crew" co-creator Jon Watts already has a solution. Speaking with Collider, Watts revealed there are already plans for what season 2 would be about and, perhaps just as importantly, how the series will deal with the kids' ages. "By the time we would get production going, we know what age [the kids] would be. So, we would be writing towards that," Watts explained. "You'll be growing up with the kids." He added: