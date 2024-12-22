A Big Bang Theory Star Wrote A Major Comedy Flop

Sometimes, a movie just doesn't get the fair shake that it deserves, even if all of the right pieces seem to be in place. Such was the case with "The Bronze." A comedy released by Sony Pictures Classics in 2016, the film was pretty much dead on arrival and hardly registered at all with moviegoers at the time despite being written by and starring Melissa Rauch of "The Big Bang Theory" fame. Mind you, this was when the CBS sitcom was still thriving on the air. So, what went wrong?

For those who may not be familiar, "The Bronze" centers on Hope Ann Greggory (Rauch). Once America's sweetheart, Hope's performance on a ruptured achilles at a prestigious gymnastics tournament when she was younger brought glory to her small hometown in Ohio. In the years since that third place victory, however, she hasn't done much with her life. Still living in her dad Stan's (Gary Cole) basement, Hope spends her days at the mall milking her minor celebrity. That is, until, her routine is upended when she learns she must coach the town's newest gymnastics prodigy Maggie (Haley Lu Richardson) in order to receive a big inheritance.

Commercial director Bryan Buckley helmed "The Bronze," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015. At the time, /FIlm gave the movie a six out of 10 review, and Sony Pictures Classics ended up swooping in to scoop up the rights, ultimately giving the film a theatrical release the following year. Not only does Rauch star, but its cast also features the likes of Sebastian Stan ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier"), Gary Cole ("Office Space"), Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley"), and Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live").

On paper, then, "The Bronze" had an awful lot going for it, including a killer cast, a debut at a major film festival, and a very solid premise. So, once again, what went wrong? Well, a lot, it turns out.