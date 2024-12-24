The Big Bang Theory Prank That Landed Kaley Cuoco In The Hospital

Sometimes, real-life accidents prevent actors from appearing in projects — for example, on "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco missed two episodes as Penny because of a real (and very serious) injury she incurred while horseback riding. According to Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," which hit shelves in 2022, Cuoco and her co-star Johnny Galecki, who plays Penny's on-again, off-again love interest Leonard Hofstadter on the series, planned a prank where they would stage a fake punch. Unfortunately for literally everybody, it went horribly wrong.

The prank in question takes place in the season 6 episode "The Tangible Affection Proof," where a seriously pissed-off Penny is at dinner on Valentine's Day with Leonard and their friends Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). "We were doing this scene where Leonard and Penny get in an argument at the table, and we told first AD Anthony Rich we had a prank, and we were going to do it," Cuoco recalled to Radloff. "This would not be funny today, but it was really funny at the time—or at least we thought so—where our argument would get really heated, and Johnny would fake-punch me, and I was going to fall off camera off the chair. So we do it and it gets really heightened, and Johnny comes at me, and..."

"And she landed under the table," Galecki continued. "And then I started to pretend to stomp on her face."

Rauch added that Cucco "came up from the table with blood on her head, I thought that it was fake blood for a second." The blood was, as it turns out, not fake at all.