The Mummy Walks Again In Skybound's Next Universal Horror Comic Revival [Exclusive]

/Film can confirm that "Universal Monsters: The Mummy" — a reimagining of 1932's "The Mummy" starring Boris Karloff — is rising up and shambling into comic shops next year.

This new mini-series is the fourth and latest horror comic partnership between Skybound Entertainment & Image Comics and Universal Products and Experiences. Since 2023, Skybound has been publishing a "Universal Monsters" thematic series that lets horror comic superstars reimagine the Universal Monsters across four issue mini-series. In keeping with the branding, the stories and monsters are styled specifically after the original 1930s Universal Horror iterations (i.e. James Whale and Boris Karloff's "Frankenstein," Tod Browning and Bela Lugosi's "Dracula," etc.).

The first Skybound "Universal Monsters" comic was "Dracula" by writer James Tynion IV and artist Martin Simmonds. Next was "The Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives" by Dan Watters, Ram V, and artist Matthew Roberts." "Frankenstein" (written and drawn by Michael Walsh) wrapped up this past November and so "The Mummy" is the logical next choice.

"Universal Monsters: The Mummy" will be written and drawn by Faith Erin Hicks, who is partnering with colorist Lee Loughridge. Hicks is a two time Eisner Award winner (think the comic Oscars), taking home the Best Publication for Kids award in 2014 (for "The Adventures of Superhero Girl") and 2019 (for "The Nameless City"). "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans might also be familiar with Hicks, who has written and drawn several "Avatar" comics over at Dark Horse. Explaining why she chose to take on "The Mummy," Hicks said (via a press release):

"What I enjoy the most about 'The Mummy' is the romance underlying all the horror. A mortal man defies ancient gods to bring his dead lover back to life and pays the ultimate price, transformed thousands of years later into a walking specter of death. The Mummy is intrinsically a tragic figure driven by his own pain and loss, his understandable human emotions twisted into acts. It's been a thrill to tell this story from the point of view of Helen, the modern incarnation of The Mummy's long dead love, and illustrate her growing awareness of the heartbroken horror that is lurking in the shadows of early 20th century Egypt. I hope fans of all versions of 'The Mummy' enjoy my take on this romantically horrifying (or horrifyingly romantic) story."

Skybound has shared the first four pages of "Universal Monsters: The Mummy" issue #1 and the full catalogue of the issue's covers. See the covers below and the preview pages in the next slide.

Cover A by Faith Erin Hicks:

Skybound Entertainment

Cover B by Joshua Middleton:

Skybound Entertainment

Cover C by Guillem March (connecting variant, 1:10 incentive):

Skybound Entertainment

Cover D by Joshua Middleton, a black-and-white variant of Middleton's cover B (1:25 incentive):

Skybound Entertainment

Cover E by Martin Simmonds (1:50 incentive):

Skybound Entertainment

Cover F by Gabriel Rodriguez (1:75 incentive), with a foil variant for Cover G (1:100 incentive):

Skybound Entertainment

Cover H, the blank sketch variant: