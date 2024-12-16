Predator Dreadlocks Are Not Hair - Here's What They Really Do

The original design for the creature in John McTiernan's 1987 actioner "Predator" was initially spindlier and more animal. It stood taller and sported enormous yellow eyes and a horse-skull-like head. Fun trivia: Jean-Claude Van Damme was the original stunt performer hired to play the spindly version of the Predator. More fun trivia: in the sequel "The Predator," during a Halloween Night sequence, a little kid walks by the camera wearing the original Predator as his costume.

The eventual design for the Predator — called a Yautja in expanded universe lore — was far more humanoid. The Predator was a tall man with a muscular, male physique. It had long claws, shark-like skin, and was outfitted with high-tech alien hunting gear. It wore a mask for the bulk of "Predator," but eventually removed it to reveal a crab-like face, mean eyes, and an undeniably vulval mouth with fangs. The predator's vaginal face is in keeping with the film's overall satirical depiction of overblown, cartoonish masculinity. The design was striking enough to carry over into six additional films, not to mention a wide panoply of additional "Predator" media, including video games, comics, books, and toy lines.

Most striking, the Predator sported dreadlocks which whipped around dramatically when it turned its head. The dreadlocks even had small rings and bangles attached and looked pretty badass. Every Predator seems to wear their hair in a similar fashion.

The vast sea of "Predator" expanded universe lore, however, reveals that those locs aren't hair at all. If one does a deep dive into the many "Predator" comic books, one will find that those cranial tendrils are actually complex sense organs that assist a Yautja with its balance and reflexes.