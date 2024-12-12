The 15 Longest Movies Ever Made

If you were to walk up to somebody 20 years ago and ask them about a film's length, a common consensus was likely to emerge: the longer the runtime, the less appealing it is to watch. In 2024, however, the response might be different. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported a study that concluded less than half of moviegoers are dissuaded by lengthy runtimes. In 2023, Slate reported that the average runtime of the 10 highest-grossing movies in the United States was 2 hours and 23 minutes — over 20 minutes longer than 20 years ago. With rising trends in long-form content engagement across film, television, and online video, it has become clear that people are ready for longer viewing experiences, TikTok attention spans be damned.

Most people look at beefy, historical epics like "The Ten Commandments" and "Lawrence of Arabia" as the be-all and end-all of long-form cinema, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. Far longer films have been made and continue to be made but simply aren't seen as widely. They stray far from the beaten path of traditional cinema and reckon with massively expansive ideas. To truly test your might against a long runtime, check out these 15 feats of cinema, the longest movies ever made.