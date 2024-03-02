Steven Spielberg Says The Zone Of Interest Is The Best Holocaust Film Since Schindler's List

Jonathan Glazer's Oscar-nominated "The Zone of Interest" is terrifying, and yet, nothing explicitly horrific appears on screen. Using the power of suggestion and ominous sound design, Glazer's film brings us the horrors of the Holocaust without ever actually depicting them. Inspired by a true story, and the novel of the same name by Martin Amis, "The Zone of Interest" follows Rudolf Höss, a Nazi commandant who lives with his family in a beautiful country house.

As it so happens, the idyllic-looking home is right at the gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and the atrocities going on beyond those gates are constantly suggested through billowing smoke and off-camera screams and gunfire. It's a chilling, effective film that underscores the banality of evil. Höss and his family are fully aware of the horrors of the concentration camp they're living right up against, and they simply don't care — they go about their lives as if they're on permanent vacation.

"The Zone of Interest" is arguably one of the very best films about the Holocaust. But you don't have to take my word for it — just listen to Steven Spielberg.