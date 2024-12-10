How To Watch Hugh Grant's Horror Movie Heretic At Home

As of this writing, "Heretic" is sitting pretty with a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical consensus that declares, "Hugh Grant has infectious fun playing against type in 'Heretic,' a religious horror that preaches the gospel of cerebral chills over cheap shocks." /Film's own lead editor Jacob Hall gave the film a pretty glowing review, writing, "There's something to be said about a movie that just hits right, and even more to be said for a movie that hits right while approaching those familiar pleasure sensors from a fresh and exciting direction. Frankly, I can't wait to see 'Heretic' again." It seems like Peter DeBruge was on the same page in his Variety review, writing, "Go with it, and 'Heretic' can be an entertaining ride. It may not change your mind about religion, but you'll never think of blueberry pie the same way again."

A bunch of critics did, to be clear, specifically mention Hugh Grant as being the film's biggest strength. In his review for Rolling Stone, David Fear wrote, "If 'Heretic' proves nothing else, it's that creepy, evil Hugh Grant is the best Hugh Grant." Peter Travers at ABC News agreed, writing, "Hugh Grant uses his charm for evil in this provocative cat-and-mouse game about the meaning, if any, of religion in a godless modern world. The rom-com dreamboat of yore has been replaced by a diabolical presence eager to send us all to hell. What fun." Writing for IGN Movies, A.A. Dowd more or less argues that Grant holds the film together, declaring that the "slow-simmering" first half of "Heretic" is "much better than its second, but the movie keeps you on your toes throughout. Most of its deranged charge comes from Grant, finding darkness under the pleasant hallmarks of his aging-star persona."