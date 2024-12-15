A Terrifying Twilight Zone Episode Was Inspired By A Writer's Real-Life Incident

"The Twilight Zone" episode "Little Girl Lost" follows two suburban parents, Chris (Robert Sampson) and Ruth Miller (Sarah Robertson), who hear their young daughter Tina crying out in fear. When they go to her room, she's not there. With the help of physicist friend Bill (Charles Aidman), they discover a portal to the fourth dimension has opened in Tina's room and she's fallen through it. "Little Girl Lost" is the original "Coraline": a story about a young girl who crawls through a tunnel to a parallel dimension.

The episode mostly consists of the three adults standing huddled around Tina's room, calling to the invisible girl. When the fourth dimension is finally seen, it's rendered as an ethereal, fog-filled realm — the budget and constraints of '60s TV special effects wouldn't have permitted anything else.

"Little Girl Lost" is scary because it taps into a primal fear, that of losing one's child. The thoughy that your child could be snatched from the safety of their room also plays into more modern fears about child abduction. Throughout "Little Girl Lost," Chris and Ruth know what's happening to Tina, but she's out of their reach and they can't help her. Episode writer Richard Matheson knew that fear, and channeled it into his story.