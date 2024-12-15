The Gritty Crime Thriller Timothée Chalamet Was Rejected From

These days we know Denis Villeneuve as the director of major films such as the bleak blockbuster hit "Dune: Part Two," as well as its predecessor, "Dune," the brainy sci-fi film with a beating heart "Arrival," and the shockingly underseen "Blade Runner 2049." But back when he was trying to make a name for himself outside of his native Canada, Villeneuve burst on the scene with what remains one of his finest movies: 2013's "Prisoners."

The film starred Hugh Jackman as Keller Dover, a father whose daughter is abducted. Dover becomes increasingly desperate in his search for her, compromising his long-held principles as he slowly unravels. Overseeing the tragic events from the police side of things is Jake Gyllenhaal's Detective Loki, who's battling his own demons. As the days go by, Dover becomes increasingly convinced that Paul Dano's Alex Jones — an intellectually disabled man — is the one behind his daughter's abduction, and in one of the most memorable scenes, takes Alex to an empty home where he beats him mercilessly in an attempt to get the answers he needs.

Dano is perfect in the role of Alex, delivering an understated but affecting performance that meets the demands of the movie's big twist. But it seems it very nearly could have been Timothée Chalamet enduring Jackman's rage in the film, as the "Dune" star actually tried out for "Prisoners" when he was just 15. As GQ reported in 2020, when Chalamet met with Villeneuve about "Dune," the director told the star how good it was to finally meet, only for Chalamet to remind him that he'd previously auditioned for "Prisoners." "Of course!," Villeneuve said when he was told, "He did a great audition, but he didn't physically fit the part. He was probably swearing at me because I didn't take him."