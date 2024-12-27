Squid Game Season 2's 'Six-Legged Pentathlon' Mini-Games Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

Poor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). You'd think that a man trying to take down the entire Squid Game organization by participating in the games for the second time would already have enough on his plate. Yet, even his chance to shine with his Sugar Honeycombs game knowledge is stripped away from him. Convinced that the second game is the all-too-familiar Dalgona candy-shaping game from season 1 and freely distributing game-winning strategy to his fellow contestants, Gi-hun ends up with egg on his face when the organizers shake things up and the game turns out to be a Six-Legged Pentathlon instead.

The game begins with the players forming teams of five. After this, the teams have their legs tied together in a way that they have to proceed on a combined "six legs." Then, they're forced to take on a circular course which contains a pentathlon of games they have to complete within a strict time limit — on pain of death, as is the way of the game.

The five games the teams have to tackle are, of course, traditional Korean playground games. The first one is none other than Ddakji, the infamous envelope-throwing game Gi-hun plays with the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) in season 1. The second one is Flying Stone, where the team has to knock over a small tombstone-like piece by throwing stones at it. Next up is Gonggi, a grabbing game where players have to pick up small, shaped pebbles with various hand motions (like Jacks). The fourth game is a competition of spinning tops, and the fifth one is Jegichagi — a type of Hacky Sack game played with an object that resembles a shuttlecock.