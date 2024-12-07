Superman & Lois Behind-The-Scenes Photo Reveals Cut Steel Costume For John Henry Irons

On Friday, Parks shared a photo of himself looking impressed with the all-steel suit to Instagram, along with the following caption:

"The question I got most was when are they gonna introduce the full Steel suit. I'd always say that it's coming. Unfortunately, due to the budget cuts we never got to do it but here's an early fitting as proof. @cwsupermanandlois"

First introduced in a 1993 Superman comic by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, John Henry Irons took his name from the Black American folk hero and his suit from his own technological genius, much like Marvel's Tony Stark did with Iron Man. The character's steel suit was his signature look, and it was built to mimic Superman's powers. In "Superman & Lois," though, Irons wears civilian clothes for much of the series, and wears a cruder, less personalized version of the steel suit when he does get into full hero gear.

At one point in season 4, as /Film's resident "Superman & Lois" expert Rafael Motamayor reminds me, Lex Luthor has a big suped-up super suit reveal moment, but thanks to the stripped-down budget, that new-and-improved suit looks pretty much identical to the one we've already seen. Parks' full suit reveal on social media doesn't exactly make up for what fans lost when the CW decided to stop investing in its superhero shows, but it is a cool treat for anyone who's been dying to see what the design would've looked like. The Superman "S" is visible on the bulky metal suit's chest, and it features a red, billowing cape just like the man of steel's. It's a suit that could clearly be used to kick plenty of bad guy butt, and it's a shame it didn't get the screen time it deserved.