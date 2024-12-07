Superman & Lois Behind-The-Scenes Photo Reveals Cut Steel Costume For John Henry Irons
The last remaining Arrowverse-adjacent DC show, "Superman & Lois," wrapped up last week with a poignant series finale that sped through decades of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's life together. The show's final season wrapped up plenty of loose ends: revealing the fate of Lex Luthor, showing us what happened to Jonathan and Jordan when they grew up, and introducing famous good boy Krypto at the eleventh hour.
The final season didn't exactly tie up all of its storylines in a neat bow, though, in part because of reported budget cuts that reduced the episode count and led to the axing of several cast members. Fortunately, Wolé Parks' engineer and soldier John Henry Irons wasn't one of the characters who had to exit early, and his antagonist-turned-hero was shown teaming up with the Super-family in the finale's future-set epilogue. Still, Irons was apparently impacted by budget cuts as well, as Parks recently revealed on Instagram that his character's iconic comic book-inspired suit was nixed from the show, despite the fact that he tried on a prototype of the costume at one point.
Budget cuts took one of the show's best costumes from us
On Friday, Parks shared a photo of himself looking impressed with the all-steel suit to Instagram, along with the following caption:
"The question I got most was when are they gonna introduce the full Steel suit. I'd always say that it's coming. Unfortunately, due to the budget cuts we never got to do it but here's an early fitting as proof. @cwsupermanandlois"
First introduced in a 1993 Superman comic by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, John Henry Irons took his name from the Black American folk hero and his suit from his own technological genius, much like Marvel's Tony Stark did with Iron Man. The character's steel suit was his signature look, and it was built to mimic Superman's powers. In "Superman & Lois," though, Irons wears civilian clothes for much of the series, and wears a cruder, less personalized version of the steel suit when he does get into full hero gear.
At one point in season 4, as /Film's resident "Superman & Lois" expert Rafael Motamayor reminds me, Lex Luthor has a big suped-up super suit reveal moment, but thanks to the stripped-down budget, that new-and-improved suit looks pretty much identical to the one we've already seen. Parks' full suit reveal on social media doesn't exactly make up for what fans lost when the CW decided to stop investing in its superhero shows, but it is a cool treat for anyone who's been dying to see what the design would've looked like. The Superman "S" is visible on the bulky metal suit's chest, and it features a red, billowing cape just like the man of steel's. It's a suit that could clearly be used to kick plenty of bad guy butt, and it's a shame it didn't get the screen time it deserved.