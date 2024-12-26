Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 Episode 1 Features A Major Character Death

The Recruiter suggests "raising the stakes" of the game. Instead of spinning the cylinder after each round, the players will just keep going back and forth, pulling the trigger. With this approach, it's dead-certain that the one bullet in the gun will be fired at round six at the latest. Surprisingly, Gi-hun agrees to these terms, and the game begins (all while the opera song "Con te partirò," aka "Time to Say Goodbye," plays on the Recruiter's phone).

Each man places the gun to their own heads and pulls the trigger. Again and again, the round is empty. Eventually, the Recruiter starts putting the gun in his mouth instead of up to the side of his head. All of this is highly disturbing and anxiety-inducing, as the tension mounts with each trigger pull. Soon, the moment arrives where there are only two rounds left, and one of those two trigger-pulls will discharge the bullet. Gi-hun has the gun at this moment, and the Recruiter points out that the Gi-hun can simply say to hell with the game, point the gun at the Recruiter, and pull the trigger until the gun fires. The Recruiter even adds that the "key" to getting to the people who run the games is located in the pocket of his suit coat — Gi-hun simply has to kill him and reach inside and retrieve it. The Recruiter than adds that if Gi-hun does that, though, he'll have to admit one thing: "You're trash and just as worthless as everyone else." Ouch. Harsh, Mr. Recruiter.

Gi-hun doesn't take the bait, though. He plays by the rules, puts the barrel of the gun against his temple, and squeezes the trigger. CLICK. This round is empty. That means the last round is the one with the bullet in it, which means that if the Recruiter takes the gun and plays fair, he'll end up shooting himself. Gi-hun hands the gun over, and points out that they're now in a similar situation: the Recruiter can either follow the rules, or he can shoot Gi-hun to death. Gi-hun mocks the Recruiter, telling him he's nothing more than a lapdog for the people who run the games (side-note: mocking a guy with a loaded gun probably isn't the best strategy, Gi-hun). The Recruiter lets a sly smile creep across his face, then puts the gun under his chin and pulls the trigger. This time, the gun goes off — killing the Recruiter as the episode cuts to black and the credits roll. It's a shocking conclusion, and we're only on the first episode. Who knows how many more twisted surprises await us as season 2 continues?

"Squid Game" season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.