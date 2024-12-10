Danny DeVito Rescued Batman Returns By Performing Standup As The Penguin

1992's "Batman Returns" was initially met with a reaction somewhere between confused and concerned, mostly due to it being a much darker affair than audiences and critics had expected. But it has since firmly established its standing as one of the great Batman interpretations. Even as Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy mostly dominates conversations about the greatest Batman movies, "Batman Returns" remains an inspired and beautiful expressionist nightmare that represents a full realization of director Tim Burton's artistic vision.

But it wasn't just Burton's direction and production designer Bo Welch's Art Deco-meets-Fascism set design that made "Returns" such an immersive and unforgettable experience. Danny DeVito's performance as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin stole the show — which, considering this was a movie that also starred Michael Keaton, Christopher Walken, and Michelle Pfeiffer, is a pretty impressive accomplishment. While Colin Farrell hated his costume for 2024's "The Penguin" series, DeVito had an absolute blast playing the character "Batman Returns." Similarly to his modern counterpart, the actor found he could disappear inside the extensive makeup and prosthetics, embracing the infamous Batman rogue so fully that it remains one of his best performances to this day. DeVito even maintains that his Penguin performance is better than Farrell's, and while he may have said that somewhat facetiously, I'm not sure he's entirely wrong.

As it turns out, DeVito helped "Returns" in more than one way. Aside from delivering a standout performance, he also managed to rouse a weary production crew in an unorthodox way during one particularly tough shooting day.