Pluto TV Wants To Be Your One-Stop-Shop For Christmas Streaming – Here's What You Can Watch

It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-do and dickory dock, and don't forget to hang up your sock so you have more time to rot on the couch in front of the TV watching all of your holiday favorites. Perhaps it's because I'm no longer at the age where turning my hands bright purple to make snowballs or risk popping my hip out of place to go sledding down a hill, but the holiday season for me has turned into watching as many festive films and TV shows as my eyeballs can handle and desperately trying not to burn my house down making too many cookies. Unfortunately, watching seasonal movies can be a bit difficult this time of year. Unless a streaming service is trying to entice new subscribers with playlists of the best films in their catalogs, many of these classics end up back on video on demand (physical media forever), so the distributors can squeeze some more profits to beef up their holiday bonuses.

Fortunately, there are still free streaming services like Pluto TV that are here to give us the gift of accessible programming, and we don't even have to leave out cookies for them the night before. We've been preaching the good gospel of Pluto TV for a while now at /Film, but the platform turned 10 years old this year and has been going all out to celebrate. This includes their specialized offerings under their Season's Greetings category, which have absolutely everything you need for binge-watching under the covers or ways to entertain your guests for holiday parties. Whether it's Christmas classics, holiday episodes of your favorite TV shows, music videos of Christmas music, or even a channel dedicated to streams that include a yule log in the fireplace, a Hanukkah Menorah, and a Kwanzaa Kinara — there's no need to break the bank on merry movie watching.