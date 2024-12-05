Pluto TV Wants To Be Your One-Stop-Shop For Christmas Streaming – Here's What You Can Watch
It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-do and dickory dock, and don't forget to hang up your sock so you have more time to rot on the couch in front of the TV watching all of your holiday favorites. Perhaps it's because I'm no longer at the age where turning my hands bright purple to make snowballs or risk popping my hip out of place to go sledding down a hill, but the holiday season for me has turned into watching as many festive films and TV shows as my eyeballs can handle and desperately trying not to burn my house down making too many cookies. Unfortunately, watching seasonal movies can be a bit difficult this time of year. Unless a streaming service is trying to entice new subscribers with playlists of the best films in their catalogs, many of these classics end up back on video on demand (physical media forever), so the distributors can squeeze some more profits to beef up their holiday bonuses.
Fortunately, there are still free streaming services like Pluto TV that are here to give us the gift of accessible programming, and we don't even have to leave out cookies for them the night before. We've been preaching the good gospel of Pluto TV for a while now at /Film, but the platform turned 10 years old this year and has been going all out to celebrate. This includes their specialized offerings under their Season's Greetings category, which have absolutely everything you need for binge-watching under the covers or ways to entertain your guests for holiday parties. Whether it's Christmas classics, holiday episodes of your favorite TV shows, music videos of Christmas music, or even a channel dedicated to streams that include a yule log in the fireplace, a Hanukkah Menorah, and a Kwanzaa Kinara — there's no need to break the bank on merry movie watching.
A guide to Pluto TV's Season's Greetings category
The Season's Greetings section of Pluto TV is like a giant, festive umbrella, with all of the individual channels living underneath it. If you're not familiar with Pluto TV, they offer all of their library on demand, but they also have dedicated channels that you can just put on and let roll. The channels are categorized by specific title or genre (I have been watching the horror channels and catching up on a full series rewatch of "Degrassi: The Next Generation," personally), so here's a breakdown of all the holiday channels:
- Pluto TV Christmas: This is the flagship channel. You'll find family-friendly holiday movies and specials on this one.
- Crackling Fireplace: If you need a Yule log or the comfort of a crackling fireplace but don't have one of your own, this is the channel for you. Enjoy that feeling any time of day this holiday season. Featuring a Hanukkah Menorah from December 25-31 and a Kwanzaa Kinara from December 26-31.
- Festive Fireplace: All fireplaces all the time!
- Hallmark Movies & More Holiday Favorites: Invite your mom over because this is the channel dedicated to all of the Hallmark Holiday specials and movies you can handle. This channel is also offered as Hallmark en español.
- Stingray Holidayscapes: This channel is great for background visuals during holiday parties, as it rotates between festive yard displays, beautifully decorated homes, and other Holidayscapes to get you in the holiday spirit.
- Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime: Similar to the Hallmark channel but dedicated to the films produced by Lifetime.
- Home for the Holidays: This is your guide to marathoning holiday episodes of cooking shows. Maybe you'll even find a recipe or two to try out with your own family. Or, if you're like me, you'll audibly say, "Dang, I should make that" and then never actually do it.
- Vevo Holiday: A neverending playlist of holiday music videos!
- Cine navideño: Think of this like the Pluto TV Christmas channel but en español.
- Places & Spaces: I'll let Pluto themselves describe this one. "There's no place like home, and no channel embraces the interiors, exteriors, and everything in between quite like this. We're the heart of home."
Pluto TV has also launched a channel dedicated to classic episodes of "The Twilight Zone," which gives us all the opportunity to re-create those old marathons that used to play on the Sci-Fi Channel (now known as Syfy) years ago. Pluto TV is available as an app on all smart TVs and mobile devices, or through internet browsers at pluto.tv.