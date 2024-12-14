How Hoshi Actress Linda Park Feels About The Star Trek: Enterprise Finale

The final episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise," called "These Are the Voyages..." (May 13, 2005), was met with controversy when it first aired and still isn't particularly beloved to this day. "Enterprise," it should be recalled, was one of the least popular of the "Star Trek" shows to date, lasting a mere four seasons while its three immediate predecessors lasted seven seasons each. At the end of the show, the makers of "Enterprise" felt a panicked need to wrap up the series in a neat little bow, as well as find a way to tie the series into extant "Trek" lore at large.

As such, the premise for "These Are the Voyages..." felt strained. The episode added bizarre bookend material set in the year 2370 during the events of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Pegasus," depicting Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) using a holodeck to recreate the events "Star Trek: Enterprise" so he could essentially watch the series finale himself. The holodeck conceit robbed any of "Enterprise" fans of any sense of finality, as Trekkies now only saw holographic recreations of the "Enterprise" crew as Riker wanted to see them, and not the "real" versions. "Enterprise," which initially debuted with its own identity, became an adjunct of "Next Generation." It wasn't very satisfying.

Also, even the holographic recreation mucked with the "Enterprise" timeline, as Riker fast-forwarded the series six years to the end of the original Enterprise's journey, skipping over many years of stories. "Voyages" felt rushed and fan-servicey, and not in a positive way. Linda Park played Ensign Hoshi Sato on "Enterprise," the ship's plucky translator, and she was interviewed in 2010 by StarTrek.com about "These Are the Voyages..." It seems that Park feels a little bit ambivalent about the finale. On the one hand, she didn't really like the way the story was handled. On the other hand, though, she enjoyed making it because of the personal relationships she had developed with cast members of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."