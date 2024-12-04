Skeleton Crew Further Connects Star Wars To This Classic Video Game Series

At first glance, the "Star Wars" franchise and "Monkey Island" video game property seem very different. The former is a space-themed adventure set in a galaxy far, far away. The other is about puzzle-solving, seafaring voyages through the Caribbean. That said, both sagas feature pirates and they're associated with Lucasfilm, so they aren't completely alien to each other. Furthermore, their connection has only grown stronger thanks to the tremendous Amblin-inspired "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" series on Disney+.

"Skeleton Crew" tells the story of a group of kids who encounter space pirates while embarking on a spirited adventure across the galaxy. The series draws upon a variety of influences, including the aforementioned point-and-click adventure games. While speaking to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), co-showrunner Jon Watts explained what the "Monkey Island" games mean to him, and how they informed the creation of "Skeleton Crew":

"It was great to go back and watch old pirate serials as an influence, swashbuckling epics like 'The Sea Hawk' (1940) and 'Captain Blood' (1935). Also, my other huge Lucasfilm fandom is the 'Monkey Island' games. I loved all of the pirate things in those, and felt like we could bring a little hint of that to 'Skeleton Crew.'"

Of course, "Skeleton Crew" isn't the first time that "Star Wars" has acknowledged "Monkey Island," and the point-and-click adventure games have also paid homage to the sci-fi franchise in the past. With that in mind, let's examine the subtle connections between them.