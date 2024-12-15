The Best Christmas Movie, According To IMDb

Although "It's a Wonderful Life" wasn't a huge hit when it first came out, it became a cultural phenomenon almost entirely thanks to TV re-runs, which reminded viewers of the movie every single Christmas season and will continue to do so until the end of time. The result is the movie is now one of only two widely recognized Christmas films to make the top 250 list on IMDb. The other one is 2019's "Klaus," rated 8.2 and ranked 172nd overall. It's a great movie, although given how recently "Klaus" came out, the jury's still out over whether it'll be forgotten within a couple years or if it'll take the "Elf" route of staying a popular rewatch favorite for decades to come.

Then again, you could argue that there are several other Christmas films in the top 250, providing you're using a looser definition of the term. Fans of "Die Hard" can (and often will) argue that it's the second-highest Christmas movie, with its 8.2 rating placing it at 117th on the overall chart. There's also the 1960 romantic comedy "The Apartment," which isn't usually regarded as a Christmas movie but does technically take place around the Christmas holidays. Personally, I'd argue that "The Shining" is a good Christmas movie; there's lots of snow, there's a family spending time together ... this movie's got everything a holiday classic needs! In that case, Stanley Kubrick's 1980 masterpiece is the real #2 Christmas movie on IMDb, with its 8.4 rating putting it in 67th place overall.

But perhaps the most Christmas-y non-Christmas film is actually "Spirited Away." The 2001 Miyazaki film may get a little scary at parts, but there's a sense of childlike wonder to the whole thing that really fits the holiday mood. Most of all, there's the soundtrack (especially during the scene where Haku remembers his past life) that feels like it'd be right at home in any Christmas music playlist. Rated 8.6 on IMDb and ranked 31st overall, "Spirited Away" blows all the other non-Christmas Christmas-y films out of the water. "Klaus" might be IMDb's official second-best Christmas movie of all time, but I'd argue "Spirited Away" deserves the real prize.