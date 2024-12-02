The Only Perfect Christmas Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Is there really such a thing as a perfect work of art? If you subscribe to the notion that everything man-made is inherently flawed in some aspect, then no — though you've quite the uphill climb if you're looking to find fault with Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," or Prince's "Little Red Corvette."

But perfection isn't strictly a judgment of nuts-and-bolts craftsmanship. It's a spiritual thing. And some works of art just feel flawless. This is particularly true of movies. Unless you're the kind of dullard who walks into a movie looking for continuity errors as stinging evidence of artistic shortcoming, you know that a movie that stirs you to the core of your being is a kind of ineffable achievement. It is perfect in every way to you, and that's all that matters.

So, please try to keep this in mind as we turn to Rotten Tomatoes to ask if there is any such thing as a perfect, 100%-fresh Christmas movie. Because, it turns out, there is one, and it might not be your perfect Christmas movie. The answer isn't controversial, but it might come as a surprise to those who were certain no one could ever say an ill word about "It's a Wonderful Life," "A Christmas Story" or the getting-rebooted "Silent Night, Deadly Night." What is it? Why, it's the most ginger-peachy movie you'll ever see!