Creature Commandos Episode 3 Features Cameos From Two Of DC's Weirdest Villains

Spoilers for "Creature Commandos" to follow.

As co-president of DC Studios, James Gunn has (to borrow from the competition) great power and great responsibility. As DC fan, I appreciate that he's doing his part to boost the company's comic books. So many other superhero movie writers treat the comics as only raw material, but Gunn's got real passion for them.

You can see that earnest love in how deep he pulls from the comics. At Marvel Studios, Gunn elevated the Guardians of the Galaxy into the mainstream and made his fave Rocket Raccoon a household name. Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" was similarly filled with deep cuts from DC comic books. No one else would make a blockbuster starring characters like Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian, who worked hard with Gunn to flesh out his character).

"Creature Commandos" has a similar line-up as the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Suicide Squad: a bunch of nobodies. Like in "The Suicide Squad," the halls of Belle Reve prison are loaded with zany super-villains. Episode 3 ("Cheers to the Tin Man") goes the furthest yet, with cameos from Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man and The Crimson Centipede. In the words of Gunn himself, via Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou) in "Guardians of the Galaxy" — "Who?!"

"Cheers to the Tin Man" focuses on G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) and his backstory. What landed an American hero like him in prison? A "friend" brought him to an American Nazi rally. Being an android programmed to do nothing but kill Nazis, G.I. Robot shot up the place. Killing Nazis is technically a crime, so he was tried and imprisoned. During the long walk, he passes by his new neighbors: the aforementioned Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man and The Crimson Centipede.