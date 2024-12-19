Creature Commandos Completely Changes How You View A Suicide Squad Character

The old DC Extended Universe, and the Arrowverse along with it, are officially dead. In their stead a new DC Universe is rising, as James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios leaves its mark with the first title in the new cinematic universe. Rather than starting with Superman, another founder of the Justice League, or any character that will be the foundation for this entire endeavor, the DC Universe is beginning with "Creature Commandos."

The show follows Task Force M (for Monster) — essentially just the Suicide Squad but with Universal Classic Monsters and metahuman outcasts, and other weirdos who don't fit the category of "human." The team is sent to a foreign land to stop an international incident from happening, as a militia led by a Themysciran witch and a bunch of incels plot to invade a Eastern European-inspired country. The team is comprised of the "Creature from the Black Lagoon"-inspired Nina Mazursky, the Bride (of Frankenstein), Eric Frankenstein himself, the Nazi-killing-obsessed G.I. Robot, and walking radioactive skeleton Doctor Phosphorus, all led by Rick Flag Sr.

Rounding up the team is Weasel, arguably the most curious member of the Creature Commandos. The character first appeared in "The Suicide Squad" where he was mostly there for comic relief and managed to sit out almost the entire movie by being mistakenly declared KIA before the opening battle. Sean Gunn played the character, who looks absolutely hideous yet hilarious — and who reportedly killed 27 children before he was detained in Belle Reve prison.