Jennifer Aniston Is Partially Responsible For Casting One Of David Fincher's Best Crime Thrillers

Some of the greatest Hollywood collaborations have come about through chance encounters and random conversations. Such was the case with "Zodiac," David Fincher's critically acclaimed 2007 true crime thriller about the Zodiac Killer and the investigation surrounding him. The film features something of an ensemble cast, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. playing journalist Paul Avery and Brian Cox playing celebrity lawyer Melvin Belli.

The two lead roles, though, are played by the duo of Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal, with the latter playing famed writer Robert Graysmith and the former playing detective Dave Toschi. While both actors are big-time stars today — and already were in 2007, with Gyllenhaal a particularly hot item coming off "Brokeback Mountain" and "Jarhead" — the pair might never have been put together for "Zodiac" if not for Jennifer Aniston.

"I was talking to Jennifer Aniston," David Fincher explains on the film's DVD commentary track. "We were talking about movies, and actors that she had worked with that she just loved, and Jake Gyllenhaal was one of them, and Mark Ruffalo was the other one." When it came time to finally start casting "Zodiac," Fincher remembered Aniston's glowing endorsements and wound up selecting both actors for the leading roles. "She was telling me just how unbelievably talented these guys were," Fincher added. He was especially interested in Gyllenhaal because he was a fan of "Donnie Darko." Both choices wound up being right on the money, as "Zodiac" has gone down as one of the best films of Fincher's career.