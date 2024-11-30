Why Disney's Moana Is Titled Vaiana & Oceania Outside Of The United States

Everyone loves Disney's "Moana." Auli'i Cravalho's adventurous seafarer and Dwayne Johnson's trickster demigod Maui not only steered the 2016 movie to great box office success, but "Moana" itself — which is available for viewing on Disney+ — is also the most streamed movie ever in the U.S., regardless of the platform. That kind of success tends to spawn sequels, and with "Moana 2" improving some of the first movie's best parts and a live-action "Moana" movie set to arrive on July 10, 2026, the charming animated film is rapidly expanding into a full-on movie franchise.

One little piece of weirdness does overshadow "Moana," though. If you've discussed the movie online with people from different parts of the world, you may have noticed that it's not called "Moana" everywhere. In many European countries, the movie and its titular character are both known as "Vaiana." Disney has taken things even further in Italy, where the character is known as Vaiana but the film is called "Oceania."

The reason behind this is simple — it's cold, hard business. In the countries where "Moana" isn't used, the name simply wasn't viable because it was already registered as a trademark for other purposes. As for Italy, the case is even stranger. One of the most famous pornographic performers in the country's history happens to be called Moana Pozzi, which likely contributed to the frankly understandable name change.