The One Booth And Brennan Line Bones Wouldn't Cross

"Bones" was never a show that held back when it came to depicting bodies in various states of decay. This was a series that somehow managed to balance a lighthearted banter between its two series leads, FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanez) and forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), with some of the most horrific cadavers you ever saw on network TV.

There were bodies that upset actors, such as the time Eric Millegan got grossed out, and even a dead body that was so gruesome it went too far for one "Bones" producer in particular. In other words, this was a show that did not feel the need to censor its depiction of death. But that doesn't mean the writers weren't compelled to take a more modest approach to other aspects of the crime procedural.

Take that relationship between Bones and Booth, for example. It took the writers six full seasons to actually bring the characters together, and even then fans had to learn that the pair had consummated their relationship off-screen. So, why on a show that gave us all the gory crime scene details it could did the writers feel the need to be so reserved when it came to its central characters' love story?