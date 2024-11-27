The Raid On Graymalkin Begins In Marvel's X-Men #8 [Exclusive Preview]

Since the 1990s, there have consistently been so many "X-Men" comic series that Marvel can publish huge crossover events focused on only the X-Teams. That includes "The Age of Apocalypse," "Messiah Complex," "X of Swords," and now, "Raid on Graymalkin."

The latter is the first crossover of the new "From the Ashes" era of "X-Men" comics, bringing together "X-Men" by Jed MacKay & Ryan Stegman and "Uncanny X-Men" by Gail Simone & David Marquez. The overall theme of "From The Ashes" is that, now that mutantkind have lost their homeland Krakoa, the X-Men are displaced around the globe.

Both comic series follow different groups of familiar mutants carving out new homes. In "X-Men," Cyclops, Magneto, Psylocke, Beast, and more have settled in Merle, Alaska. "Uncanny X-Men" follows Rogue and Gambit going to Louisiana, followed by Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and four mutant runaways called the Outliers in need of some schooling.

Graymalkin refers to the mutant prison built out of the occupied Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. "Raid on Graymalkin" will run in four parts across the two series; beginning in "X-Men" #8, then "Uncanny X-Men" #7, then "X-Men" #9, and finishing in "Uncanny X-Men" #8.

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "X-Men" #8 with /Film. The synopsis reads as follows:

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team — in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all ... an "X" is made by two lines crossing."

Cyclops vs Rogue has been building up since "From The Ashes" began. The final page of "Uncanny X-Men" #1 put them back to back, suggesting they will emerge as two leaders for mutantkind, "pillars of the House of X."

Marvel Comics

What will be their ideological clash, though? How will Scott's vision of protecting mutants differ from Rogue's? And how will "Raid on Graymalkin" bring out this conflict? The cover of "X-Men" #8, drawn by Stegman, shows Rogue punching out Cyclops; her red glowing eyes suggest she's absorbed his powers. Will the two actually come to blows in the issue itself?