The Raid On Graymalkin Begins In Marvel's X-Men #8 [Exclusive Preview]
Since the 1990s, there have consistently been so many "X-Men" comic series that Marvel can publish huge crossover events focused on only the X-Teams. That includes "The Age of Apocalypse," "Messiah Complex," "X of Swords," and now, "Raid on Graymalkin."
The latter is the first crossover of the new "From the Ashes" era of "X-Men" comics, bringing together "X-Men" by Jed MacKay & Ryan Stegman and "Uncanny X-Men" by Gail Simone & David Marquez. The overall theme of "From The Ashes" is that, now that mutantkind have lost their homeland Krakoa, the X-Men are displaced around the globe.
Both comic series follow different groups of familiar mutants carving out new homes. In "X-Men," Cyclops, Magneto, Psylocke, Beast, and more have settled in Merle, Alaska. "Uncanny X-Men" follows Rogue and Gambit going to Louisiana, followed by Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and four mutant runaways called the Outliers in need of some schooling.
Graymalkin refers to the mutant prison built out of the occupied Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. "Raid on Graymalkin" will run in four parts across the two series; beginning in "X-Men" #8, then "Uncanny X-Men" #7, then "X-Men" #9, and finishing in "Uncanny X-Men" #8.
Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "X-Men" #8 with /Film. The synopsis reads as follows:
"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team — in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all ... an "X" is made by two lines crossing."
Cyclops vs Rogue has been building up since "From The Ashes" began. The final page of "Uncanny X-Men" #1 put them back to back, suggesting they will emerge as two leaders for mutantkind, "pillars of the House of X."
What will be their ideological clash, though? How will Scott's vision of protecting mutants differ from Rogue's? And how will "Raid on Graymalkin" bring out this conflict? The cover of "X-Men" #8, drawn by Stegman, shows Rogue punching out Cyclops; her red glowing eyes suggest she's absorbed his powers. Will the two actually come to blows in the issue itself?
The X-Men's Raid on Graymalkin is to rescue Beast
"X-Men" issue #7 focused mostly on Cyclops and Magneto, but the last page showed Beast being kidnapped by unseen enemies. It's now clear this was to set up "Raid on Graymalkin" — the two X-Men teams will be raiding the prison to free the Beast from his new cage.
"X-Men" #8 opens with a recap page recounting this, followed by two pages of Hank awakening in his cell and being confronted by his new wardens.
The comic then goes back to Alaska, where the X-Men (L-R: Cyclops, Temper, Psylocke, Xorn, and Quentin Quire) realize Hank is missing. The psychic Mr. Quire determines who took Beast by following the kidnappers' trail to Westchester. Psylocke thinks they shouldn't rush in, but Cyclops is determined to save his "brother" and shut down Graymalkin.
Notice Scott saying Hank "became a monster [...] but now my brother is back." That refers to Hank's characterization during the Krakoa era (specifically "X-Force" by Benjamin Percy). During the Krakoa era, Beast was put in charge of the mutants' new global intelligence agency. He became ruthless, and eventually a full-on villain. In the final arc of "X-Force," the other members of X-Force used Krakoa's resurrection technology to create a Beast with memories several years out of date. The "original" Beast died and the clone took his place, but while this new/old Hank is a good guy, he's still horrified by what he could and did become.
It looks like "Raid on Graymalkin" will be spotlighting the consequences of Beast's actions. The Terra Verde plot also comes from Percy's "X-Force," when Beast brainwashed the President's son and turned the country into a puppet of Krakoa.
These preview pages do not show how the Uncanny X-Men get dragged into this raid. (Granted, this isn't their book.) The first arc of "Uncanny X-Men" followed Rogue's team fighting a monstrous Graymalkin agent named the Hag. The story ended with Rogue dropping a defeated Hag at Dr. Ellis' feet, promising her that the X-Men will take their home back soon. Sounds like that day may have come sooner than Rogue thought.
There's another wild card in play here too. Charles Xavier himself is Graymalkin's prisoner — though "X-Men" #35, the epilogue of Krakoa and prologue to "From The Ashes," suggested that he can still use his telepathic powers and is only playing helpless. Will Professor X factor into this raid? Stay tuned and find out, same X-time, same X-channel.
"X-Men" #8 will be available in print and digital on December 2, 2024.