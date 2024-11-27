What Happened To Nichole Brown's Aisha Robinson On Cobra Kai?
"Cobra Kai" is a show with an absolutely massive ensemble cast. Sure, there are a few key characters that the Netflix series follows quite religiously — mainly "The Karate Kid" holdovers Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as various close associates, family members, and sworn enemies that trickle in over time. However, as new kids join the assorted dojos and old characters from the franchise return, there are soon dozens of named characters crane kicking each other around the San Fernando Valley.
With so many people in the mix, it's only natural for the occasional combatant to drop entirely out of the picture. Take Aisha Robinson (Nichole Brown), who's a "Cobra Kai" mainstay for the show's early episodes, but moves out of the neighborhood after the big school fight near the end of the sophomore season. As major "Cobra Kai" character Samantha LaRusso's (Mary Mouser) best friend, Aisha makes a brief comeback in the season 4 episode "Kicks Get Chicks." However, Aisha fans have to wait until season 6 episode 5, titled "Best of the Best," to hear what she's been up to since then. As Sam mentions during the episode, Aisha is about to embark on a brand new academic adventure, as she's been accepted to the University of California in Santa Cruz.
Aisha is Cobra Kai's first female student
Aisha leaves major character status at the end of season 2 — just before the multi-season arc of old villain John Kreese (Martin Kove) and, later, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) taking over Cobra Kai gets truly serious and leads to the introduction of the Sekai Taikai competition as the ultimate test of karate prowess. Effectively, she smoothly (and wisely) exits stage left the second her high school turns into a karate brawl as a direct result of a bunch of 1980s karate weirdos reliving their old highlights reel.
However, it's worth noting that she could likely very much hang in the later seasons' combat picture as well, should she so desire. Aisha is Johnny's second Cobra Kai student ever, and turns out to be a magnificent fighter who's deceptively powerful and quick. However, the Valley's karate scene proves to be altogether too dramatic and brings out the kind Aisha's worst traits. Fortunately, she gets an easy exit from the game when her family moves out of town. This is probably an excellent development for her, considering that characters actually start dying by the time "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 rolls around.
Aisha's appearance in "Cobra Kai" season 4, episode 6, "Kicks Get Chicks," reveals that she's since sworn off karate and embraced a more peaceful, sensible lifestyle, and the revelation that she's been accepted to a university is yet another sign that the character has her life in a far better order than just about anyone else on the show. While she might still make one more appearance in the third and final part of the final season of "Cobra Kai," it seems that her personal arc has reached a pretty nice conclusion.
"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 premieres February 13, 2025, on Netflix.