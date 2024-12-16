The Boys Creator Wanted Black Noir's Animated Scenes To Evoke This Director

Eric Kripke's seedy superhero show "The Boys" is home to some pretty outlandish characters, though none are perhaps more terrifyingly out-of-control than Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). The silent but deadly and incredibly twisted member of The Seven has ripped through anyone that's stood against him and was the man that even Homelander (Antony Starr), who cared more about Noir than other supes on his team, often sent him out to do his dirty work. That's saying a lot, in light of the many horrible things Homelander has done himself over the years.

Even more alarming, "The Boys" season 3 offered some unsettling insight into how Noir sees the world, revealing that he has a host of animated imaginary friends. Combining an ultra-violent character with oh-so-adorable "Looney Tunes"-like cartoons to hilariously dark effect takes skill, and it turns out that Kirpke had a very specific vision in mind when creating these scenes.

"They're adorable, right? I kept giving the direction, this would be like if Martin Scorsese directed 'Snow White,'" Kripke explained to Variety in 2022. "Adorable Disney characters but then once the beatdowns happen, they're as anatomically correct as how a real human body would react when exposed to that kind of violence. And it's a sizzling combination." It's a scary viewpoint to have, but one that Kripke assured had actually been there since the beginning of "The Boys" (right up until Black Noir's brutal demise).