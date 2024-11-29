The Best Christmas Movies On Amazon Prime Video

As the Christmas season approaches, you're probably ready to get into the holiday spirit with some on-brand movies — and if we're putting aside all but one streaming service, there are some pretty great selections on Amazon's Prime Video. I'm just as susceptible to holiday cheer as anyone else, and whether they're from my childhood or new discoveries, I like to settle in on a chilly early winter night with a holiday-themed movie. So what are some great selections on Prime Video?

This list obviously excludes anything that requires a secondary subscription — looking at you, movies available on Prime through Max and Starz — as well as anything you have to pay to rent, but there are still some pretty solid holiday movies to choose from on the online retailer's proprietary streamer. From dramatic family Christmases to a sprawling British ensemble comedy to one of the most famous (and emotional) Christmas movies in cinematic history, here are some films you can find on Amazon Prime to help you start feeling that holiday spirit, even if you're a total Grinch or Scrooge at heart.