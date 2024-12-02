10 TV Shows Like Fox's Bones Fans Should Binge-Watch Now

If you're reading this, congrats on having likely finished watching "Bones," whether it's for the first or fifth time. The Fox show about a forensic anthropologist (Emily Deschanel), an FBI special agent (David Boreanaz), and the love and rotting skeletons between them is a daunting watchlist prospect, topping out at a whopping 246 episodes, but it's worth it if you love a good procedural. "Bones" debuted during an arguable high point in crime drama history, premiering in 2005 and wrapping up its lengthy run in 2017. The show isn't often recognized as particularly groundbreaking, but it certainly (re)started a trend toward forensics-based crime sagas led by partners who make moon eyes at each other every episode.

So what do you do when you finish watching a show this long? If you love TV as much as we do, the answer is naturally to find another show that'll make you feel the same thrill as "Bones" did. There's no shortage of investigative dramas on TV, but the list of shows that check some of the same boxes as "Bones" — including dynamic odd couple duos, characters with specialized expertise, an alternately breezy and serious tone, enough episodes to watch until you pass out, and so forth — is a bit shorter. Below, we recommend ten shows that will keep the crime procedural watch party going.