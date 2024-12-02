Why A Small Town In Iowa Was Mad At J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Reboot

In J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot film "Star Trek," the ordinary flow of the franchise's history is interrupted and completely changed by a time-traveling Romulan ship called the Narada. The Narada has come back in time from the year 2387 (a little after the time of "Star Trek: Lower Decks") and arrived in the year 2233 (the year Captain Kirk was born) on a mission of revenge. Appearing through its time vortex, the Narada immediately attacks a nearby starship called the U.S.S. Kelvin, damaging it and causing Winona Kirk (Jennifer Morrison), heavily pregnant, to go into early labor. Her son, James Tiberius Kirk, is born in deep space.

The function of Abrams' film was, of course, to re-envision the 1966 "Star Trek" series with all-new, Abrams-invented parameters. It would follow the same characters as Roddenberry's show, but they would now be younger, hotter, more impulsive versions of the ones we were used to. Kirk grew up to look like Chris Pine, and a lot of the extant details of his life, as established by 37 years of Trek lore, were now being re-written. This new "Star Trek" universe was more action-packed and exciting than the slow-moving diplomacy-forward universe Trekkies previously knew.

While "Star Trek" delved into parallel universes and alternate timelines a lot in its history, some of the changes made in Abrams' film still rubbed fans the wrong way. The fact that the 2009 version of the U.S.S. Enterprise was built on the ground, for instance, instead of in orbit at Utopia Planitia was a big nitpick among Trekkies.

No one, however, was more peeved with the 2009 "Star Trek" as the city of Riverside, Iowa. Since 1985, Riverside — following what "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry wrote in the book "The Making of 'Star Trek'" – has happily declared itself to be the future birthplace of James T. Kirk.

Thanks to Winona Kirk's early labor in Abrams' film, however, Riverside was suddenly removed from the equation.