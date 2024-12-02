Star Trek: Enterprise Season 2 Homaged An Akira Kurosawa Classic

"Enterprise" was a prequel series, following the first starship Enterprise exploring the final frontier a century before Kirk and Spock did. In "Marauders" (penned by David Wilcox, in his only "Star Trek" credit), the Enterprise needs to restock on deuterium fuel. They happen on an alien mining colony, but the natives are reluctant to trade despite it being their whole business.

It turns out a band of Klingon pirates has been extorting the colony, taking their deuterium and paying the miners only with their continued lives. So Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and his bridge crew of seven decide to teach the locals how to defend themselves. Cue a training montage and a third act where the Enterprise crew and villagers drive the Klingons off with some clever tricks and traps.

"Marauders" is a mediocre episode, but it's symptomatic of larger and graver issues that "Enterprise" experienced in season 2.

"Enterprise" was the first "Star Trek" series since the original to not run for seven seasons. Why? Because it had a rough start and never recovered. Producer Rick Berman insisted on playing it safe, so no changes to the "Trek" formula even though they could've fit organically into a prequel like "Enterprise." Bakula has also said that the demand for 26 "Enterprise" episodes per season was too much. Driven by these dual mandates, the writers started recycling episode premises.

René Auberjonois, who had been part of the main cast on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," guest-starred in the "Enterprise" episode "Oasis." It was not lost on him that the episode was a remake of the "DS9" episode "Shadowplay." He recalled:

"I was sitting with Scott Bakula at lunch about two or three days into shooting the episode. He said, 'I like this script. I think this is a good one.' I said, 'Yeah, we did this one in season 3.' And he looked at me and said, 'What?" I said, "It was the same sort of story.' That was not really a putdown, but when you've done that many years of writing stories, there will be recurring themes."

By "Enterprise" season 2, around when "Marauders" came around, it felt like the show was running on dilithium fumes. That's why you have an episode using such a simple and familiar idea as a "Seven Samurai" homage, one that doesn't feel at all specific to the show. "Enterprise" struggled to carve out its own identity unique from other "Star Trek" shows. "Marauders" is both a result of that and a small part of its cause.