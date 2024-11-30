The Chilling Incident That Inspired A Season 5 Episode Of The Twilight Zone

This post contains spoilers for the "Twilight Zone" episode "Mr. Garrity and the Graves."

By the time the fifth season of "The Twilight Zone" rolled out, series creator and host Rod Serling was already dealing with all kinds of roadblocks. For starters, season 4 had contained what are now widely considered some of the worst episodes of "The Twilight Zone" thanks to various behind-the-scenes hurdles and constant network interference. Season 4 also suffered from having episodes that ran for an hour (as opposed to the half-hour format used for the first three seasons), which demanded stories with wider scopes and stronger creative hooks. Unfortunately, the otherworldly sheen emitted by the titular Twilight Zone had started to fade by then, and fresh, compelling ideas were becoming few and far between.

When creative inspiration failed, Serling began increasingly turning to the real world for inspiration. During a visit to Utah where he stayed at the Alta Lodge, Serling stumbled upon a news report about a mysterious man who had arrived in the town in 1873 and caused quite the commotion. Enamored by the strange nature of this true story, Serling used it as the basis for season 5's "Mr. Garrity and the Graves." The episode in question starts with a man named Jared Garrity (John Gehner) arriving in Happiness, Arizona, claiming that he has the power to resurrect the dead. Aspects of the real-life report that gave rise to the story (which was published by reporter Mike Korologos in 1963) were, of course, altered for the sake of dramatic stakes. On the show, Garrity initially appears to be a swindler, yet his claims are inadvertently rendered true courtesy of the Twilight Zone.

So, what exactly happened in Utah back in 1873, and how does "Mr. Garrity and the Graves" dramatize the incident? Let's dive deeper.