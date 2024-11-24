Gilligan's Island Star Russell Johnson Had Difficulties Adjusting To His Fame

With three seasons and a short series of TV movies, "Gilligan's Island" established itself as a classic, enduring pop culture staple. Its success brought considerable fame to its stars, but not every member of the show's castaways found the spotlight alluring. In a 1966 interview with Buffalo News (via MeTV), Professor actor Russell Johnson described his mindset when it came to the trappings of fame:

"I come from a large family, the oldest of six children and I took on a lot of that responsibility when I was young. I spent 10 years in an orphanage after my father died. Actually, I'm not psychologically equipped to be an actor. I don't like people looking at me. So I avoid public appearances and publicity. I wish I were better at such things."

Johnson wasn't exactly a newcomer when he joined the cast of "Gilligan's Island." Before the show started its run in 1964, he'd already established himself as a prolific journeyman actor who often appeared in Westerns, and had even played the major role of Marshal Gib Scott in the short-lived gunslinger show "Black Saddle." However, his role as the de facto straight man of "Gilligan's Island" shot him to an unprecedented level of fame, whether he liked it or not. This must have seemed like a very strange twist of fortune, especially considering that he wasn't even the first choice for the role. After all, Johnson replaced John Gabriel as the Professor after CBS decided Gabriel wasn't a good fit for the comparatively solemn role.