The Simpsons Almost Did The Multiverse Decades Before The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nowadays, the concept of the multiverse has become part of the pop culture lexicon, mostly due to Marvel and its attempts to usher in the age of multiversal storytelling with its superhero movies (although it' worth noting that superhero movies didn't invent this concept, it's been around for a while). The process really began Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" back in 2018, then picked up with 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," before Marvel Studios itself picked up the baton and ran with it for 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — a movie that tried to distinguish between different timelines with distinct designs for each, but which ultimately felt like it didn't quite hit the mark.

Meanwhile, Marvels' rival, DC, also tried its hand at introducing audiences to the multiverse with some ill-fated projects such as the superheroic box office bomb that was "The Flash." Still, by the time "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted in 2023, the concept of multiple universes that collide with one another was well-established.

In the case of Sony's "Spider-Verse" sequel, the studio managed to pull off what "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" couldn't. "Across the Spider-Verse" painted a vivid picture of the multiverse, or rather dozens of different vivid pictures. Alongside 3D modeling, timelines were illustrated using watercolor, collage, and Italian Renaissance-inspired aesthetics, making for distinct visual identities for each.

While "Across the Spider-Verse" currently stands as the best on-screen representation of the multiverse, interestingly enough, some 26 years prior to Spidey's multiversal exploits, "The Simpsons" almost pulled off a very similar feat with a 1997 "Treehouse of Horror" episode.