Frasier's Kelsey Grammer Wants A Crossover With A Classic British Sitcom

When Doctor Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returned to our screens in the reboot of "Frasier," he brought with him a band of fresh-faces to join in the laughs. Among them was Nicholas Lyndhurst, who became the perfect addition to the reboot as Harvard professor Alan Cornwall, clashing with our favorite psychiatrist in the best ways, all for our amusement.

While not a huge name in America, Lyndhurst is a staple of British television with a career-defining role stretching back to 1981 when he appeared on the beloved sitcom, "Only Fools and Horses." The show saw Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter, the brother of a south-east London-based, shady street tradesman, Derek "Del Boy" Trotter played by David Jason. Across the pond, the show is held in as high regard as the likes of "Monty Python" and the original iteration of "The Office" as a benchmark in British comedy.

In an interview with Metro, Grammer was asked if he could ever see a crossover happening with the other Trotter brother making an appearance, and it sounds like the good doctor has it all figured out. "It makes sense. Who knows? I mean, he [Del Boy] could just walk by and say 'Dipstick', couldn't he?" suggested Grammer, referring to one of David Jason's signature catchphrases. "It might be really fun to have Alan maybe watching it, watching the old show or something?"