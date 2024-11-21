Lower Decks Finally Delivers A Sequel To One Of The Silliest Star Trek Episodes Ever

The Greek gods episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series" isn't outright bad (Anton Yelchin even once named it as his favorite), but it exists in the same weird and accidentally hilarious space as several other episodes from the series that don't quite mesh with typical "Star Trek" canon and — thanks to their decidedly of-its-time trappings — are a bit hard to take seriously. Sure, the franchise has dealt with "deities" several times in the years since "Who Mourns For Adonais?" aired, but rarely ones with shiny sandals and laurel crowns. "Of Gods and Angels" changes that, bridging the gap between the zany execution and existential tone of the original series episode and the more firmly scientific world of later "Star Trek" shows. It does this by introducing the granddaughter of Zeus, Ensign Olly (Saba Homayoon), a newbie on the Cerritos who can't stop causing trouble.

"Of Gods and Angels" is a pretty good "Star Trek" episode, as it ties together several tropes — two groups on the verge of war! Strange, non-humanoid species! A murder mystery! — that have showed up in "Star Trek" shows past, yet combines them in a way that feels fresh. Add Olly, a Mariner-level chaos agent whose problems can be traced back to her power over electricity, to the mix and you've also got a story about fraught legacies and unmeetable expectations. Olly has been passed from ship to ship thanks to her mistakes, and she's hard on herself about them because she feels powerless compared to her high-achieving ancestors. As usual, "Lower Decks" doesn't go too deep into any of this and ends up portraying Ensign Olly as a bit of a brat, but it's nice to see a discordant early-franchise plot point revisited and refined.

The show also doesn't go overboard on the references this time. Olly has power over electricity, and she says the golden laurels on her head — the same ones Apollo sported in the original series — don't come off. The opening credits also feature a big green hand grabbing the Cerritos, a nod to the distinctly weird and creative way the "Original Series" writers decided to get the Enterprise into the gods' orbit. Aside from these callbacks, though, Olly is her own person, capable of making floppy lightning bolt tools with poor aim and, thanks, perhaps, to her part-mortal background, seemingly not dependent on the worship of others for survival. As usual, "Lower Decks" isn't afraid to add to some of the earliest "Star Trek" lore, expanding on it in creative ways while acknowledging how funny it already was in the first place.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" stream Thursdays on Paramount+.