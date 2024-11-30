Martin Scorsese Is A Big Fan Of This 2024 Horror Sleeper Hit

As streaming platforms and Hollywood studios continue to churn out a nauseating cavalcade of "content," much of which is stuffed with CGI hurriedly slapped together by some poor overworked VFX team, a film movement has quietly begun to emerge that is truly on the frontier of filmmaking. Led by directors such as Kyle Edward Ball ("Skinamarink"), Robbie Banfitch ("The Outwaters"), and Jane Schoenbrun ("We're All Going to the World's Fair") who all grew up in the internet age, this movement is producing thoughtful horror movie fare molded by online aesthetics and reckoning with a sort of dark nostalgia for '90s and early 2000s adolescence.

There was a reason why "Skinamarink" looked the way it did. Ball's 2023 horror was clearly influenced by weirdcore aesthetics — an online style that takes images from the early 2000s internet and superimposes cryptic phrases over the top to create a style at once familiar yet unsettling. In 2024, Schoenbrun continued the trend of infusing filmmaking with this online aesthetic in "I Saw the TV Glow" — a movie which, aside from being an allegory for the so-called "egg crack moment" experienced by trans youth, also tackles obsession with media, specifically a late '90s "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"-esque TV show called "The Pink Opaque."

The movie, from A24, is a haunting, mournful, yet simultaneously exhilarating experience that was one of the best under-the-radar horror movies of 2024. Thankfully, it seems not all of the Hollywood establishment overlooked this underrated effort, as the great Martin Scorsese has revealed he's a big fan of Schoenbrun's film