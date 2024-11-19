Smile 2 Director Wanted Audiences To Feel Complicit In That Shocking Ending [Exclusive]

One prong of Finn's two-pronged approach involved turning the spotlight on us as viewers and essentially interrogating us about what we want to see in movies like this and why. "I wanted to blur the lines between reality and fiction with this character of Skye, but also to have this meta commentary at the end about not only the audience [in the arena] staring through the screen at the audience in the movie theater [...] this idea that, are we somehow complicit in what's happened here by coming back for a 'Smile 2'? Have we done this to Skye? Which feels very apropos to celebrity, and fandom, and parasocial relationships," the filmmaker told me.

The second prong asks a question about the nature of celebrity and the responsibility that comes with gaining a voice as a public person. "On the other side of the coin, [I wanted to explore] this idea of celebrities, and people with platforms, and their influence over large swaths of people," he continued. "And it felt so deliciously 'Smile' to sort of say, 'This influence, this person who's literally on stage, literally on a platform, and what she is spreading into the world.' That felt very exciting to me."

That aspect of the movie hits a little differently in the wake of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which saw pop stars like Taylor Swift and Beyonce endorse Kamala Harris, only for Donald Trump to ultimately win. Perhaps the pop star platform isn't quite as powerful or influential as we all assumed.

