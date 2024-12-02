Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson Had Morbid Predictions For Arthur In Season 2

"Peaky Blinders" might often focus on Cillian Murphy's tough Tommy Shelby, but the crime drama isn't exactly short on important members of his extended family. One of them is Tommy's tormented big brother Arthur Shelby Jr. (Paul Anderson), who ranks among the most recognizable and prominent protagonists of the series.

Anderson plays Arthur as a troubled, seething man who has rage to spare but can't quite match his younger brother's wits. Especially early in the series, the character's hot-headed nature, weaknesses, and personal demons make him an unlikely candidate to see the end of the show. This is something Anderson was extremely well aware of while filming the sophomore season. As such, he and John Shelby actor Joe Cole took to the habit of making their own grim predictions about the plans series creator Steven Knight might have for them. In 2015, Anderson shared some of their discussions with Interview Magazine:

"We're fed the scripts maybe two, three at a time. On our journeys to Liverpool, Birmingham, or Manchester where we shoot, Joe Cole and I have this conversation about who's going to die. We're convinced that it's either me or him. We go through the cast and it always comes back to that it's probably going to be me, and he goes, 'No, no. It will be John.'"

At the end of the day, of course, both men were mistaken. Arthur and John not only survive "Peaky Blinders" season 2, but the former also remains an important character throughout the series — all while retaining his characteristic and often risky combination of impulsiveness and vulnerability, no less.