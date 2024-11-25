Why Simon Pegg Thinks Star Trek Is Forever Tainted

The last "Star Trek" feature film released in theaters was "Star Trek Beyond" back in 2016. The movie was directed by Justin Lin, the filmmaker behind "Better Luck Tomorrow" and several of the "Fast and Furious" movies, and it was co-written by Simon Pegg, who also played Scotty in the film. "Beyond," the third film in the Kelvin timeline, was ... pretty good. The action was clear and the character work was solid — the entire cast brought their A-games — but the film overall was generic action nonsense; it was the fourth "Star Trek" film in a row about a twisted villain on a mission of revenge. Sadly, "Beyond" wasn't as big a hit as Paramount wanted, and it seemed to be the end of the road for "Star Trek" in theaters.

Ever since, though, Paramount has been persistently struggling to make a fourth "Star Trek" movie set in the Kelvin timeline. As of this writing, some new plans are afoot to finally make said film along with a prequel movie set at an earlier point in the "Star Trek" timeline. Given how many false starts there have been on "Star Trek 4," however, one will simply have to bide their time to see if anything comes to fruition.

Because of the many, many difficulties in bringing "Star Trek 4" to the big screen, one might begin to assume it is "cursed." At the very least, each passing day makes it that much more difficult to get a movie made. It certainly didn't help that one of the film's main cast members, Anton Yelchin, died in a car accident in 2016. If "Star Trek 4" gets made, it will have to explain why Yelchin's character, Pavel Chekov, is absent.

In an interview with Katee Sackhoff on "The Sackhoff Show," Pegg talked a little bit about his "Star Trek" experiences. In doing so, he admitted he has a hard time imagining "Star Trek 4" ever getting made, seeing as it would be "tainted" by Yelchin's absence.