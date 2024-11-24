The Real Reason Al Pacino Agreed To His Jack And Jill Cameo

In Dennis Dugan's widely maligned 2011 comedy film "Jack and Jill," Adam Sandler played Jack, an advertising executive who was desperate to close a valuable account with Dunkin' Donuts. Jack million-dollar idea for the campaign is to secure the services of Al Pacino, as his name sorta-rhymes with the bakery's new coffee product, the Dunkaccino. Pacino plays himself in "Jack and Jill," and Jack repeatedly tries to get the actor's attention in public, as to make an impromptu ad pitch. Jack only becomes successful after Pacino expresses romantic interest in his twin sister Jill (also Sandler).

Audiences are then "treated" to the complete version of Jack's Dunkin' Donuts commercial, and it has become the stuff of cinematic infamy. Pacino raps awkwardly about the Dunkaccino, making references to his own filmography. Sample lyrics: "Attica, hoohah, latte lite/This whole trial is out of sight/They pulled me back in with hazelnut, too/Caramel swirl, I know it was you."

"Jack and Jill" received horrendous notices, having a mere 3% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 116 reviews. Most critics gave it a one-star rating, a D-minus, or lower, and it is often considered one of the worst films in Adam Sandler's canon ... which is saying something. Many likely wondered what the heck a legendary actor like Pacino was doing in a low-rent Adam Sandler comedy like this. Was he so desperate for cash that he agreed to rap about Dunkin' Donuts?

As it so happens, yes. In his new memoir "Sonny Boy," Pacino admitted that he, in 2011, had lost sight of his personal finances, and fallen into bad habits with overspending. Then his personal accountant got him unwittingly involved in a Ponzi scheme. Pacino, 70 at the time, needed money fast. Sandler gave him a call about "Jack and Jill" and ... sorry to do this, but ... made him an offer he couldn't refuse.