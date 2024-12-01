Why Max Canceled Tokyo Vice

Whenever a new streaming service shows up, it brings with it a myriad of exciting new shows that are charged with carving a brand identity for the platform, and offering something unique to stand out from the Too Much TV era. When it came to Max, the one to watch for canceled shows, one of the most exciting titles that not many people watched was "Tokyo Vice."

This moody thriller with a narratively complex story of crime and journalism boasted Michael Mann as an executive producer, and also the director of the pilot episode. It was a lavish production with unparalleled access to filming locations in Japan. Indeed, the most unique thing about "Tokyo Vice," and reason alone to watch the show, was that this was the first major American TV show to film entirely in Japan — which not even "Shogun" managed to accomplish. Never before has a scripted production made in the West been able to show so much of Toky: the good, the bad, the seedy, and the flashy.

The story follows Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), an American journalist who moves to Tokyo and begins to investigate the yakuza. It's loosely based on the 2009 non-fiction memoir of the same name by journalist Jake Adelstein, which was hugely controversial in Japan for dealing with the underground world of organized crime. Sadly, the show was canceled by Max after just two seasons.

This wasn't hugely surprising, of course. "Tokyo Vice" virtually adapted all of Adelstein's book in the two seasons, so anything beyond that would have to be completely original. It seems that the plan was always for two seasons, with any additional seasons depending on how well the show performed. As executive producer Alan Poul told Variety following the cancellation, "We were always told that there was no guarantee of a season 3. So our only desire was for season 2 to be as successful as possible."