Claire Danes Turned Down A '90s Hit That Swept The Oscars

From her feature film debut in Gillian Armstrong's 1994 adaptation of "Little Women" through the mid-2000s, Claire Danes was one of Hollywood's more visible "It" girls, appearing as the lead or the co-lead in about two dozen high-profile studio movies. In just a few years, Danes went from obscurity to the A-list. She made a habit of working with known filmmakers or associating with well-known properties. She was in Baz Luhrman's "Romeo + Juliet," Oliver Stone's "U-Turn," and Francis Ford Coppola's "The Rainmaker," as well as a film adaptation of "Les Misérables" and an update of "The Mod Squad." One cannot underestimate her ubiquity throughout the 1990s.

She might've been even more visible, too, had Danes accepted an offer to play Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's "Titanic."

In "Romeo + Juliet," Danes played Juliet opposite Leonardo DiCaprio's Romeo. The film is a high-octane, ultra-modern version of William Shakespeare's play set in a parallel universe version of Venice, California. Danes was seen as one of the most desirable romantic leads in Hollywood after that, and it seemed like a no-brainer to cast her against DiCaprio again for "Titanic." Why not just do the star-crossed lovers shtick a second time?

As we now know, "Titanic" would go on to be the highest-grossing film of all time, remaining number one at the box office from its release in December 1997 all the way until the following April. It would also be nominated for 14 Academy Awards, winning 11 of them, including Best Picture. I don't think I need to remind you, dear reader, about the enormity of "Titanic."

Back in 2020, Danes appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" and admitted that she had been approached to play Rose in the late '90s (via Elle Magazine). She turned down the role because, quite simply, it seemed too exhausting.