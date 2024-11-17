Quentin Tarantino Wants The Oscars To Rename This Award After Him

Quentin Tarantino famously does not lack for chutzpah. He's not shy about singing his praises, and wrote a whole book loaded with contrarian opinions in 2022's "Cinema Speculation." He doesn't mince words and brooks no trash talk, as evidenced by the time he went upside a rival producer's head in a chichi Los Angeles power lunch spot.

Has Tarantino earned the right to be so unvarnished? It's a free country, so he can say whatever he wants, but he's got a little more backing up his opinion than that. His writing-directing debut, "Reservoir Dogs," is easily one of the most shockingly assured first films ever made, while his second feature, "Pulp Fiction," laughed in the face of the sophomore slump by becoming one of the most influential films of all time. "Pulp Fiction" was so outlandishly great that people underestimated the cool mastery of his third film, "Jackie Brown." Since then, every single new Tarantino movie has been a cinematic event, a seeming referendum on the state of the medium as viewed by an aging veteran who knows his celluloid days are numbered.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" dripped with this elegiac tone, which was enhanced over the last few years by Tarantino reinforcing his pledge to call it quits after his next movie. Plans for that production, "The Movie Critic," were placed on hold when Tarantino slammed on the brakes before it could go before cameras. But since he's got us thinking about his legacy somewhat prematurely, it's only natural to wonder how his movies will age and how he'll be remembered once he mothballs his viewfinder. Unsurprisingly, Tarantino has an opinion on this, too, and it is nothing short of brazen.